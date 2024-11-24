James Gunn is the co-CEO of DC Studios. He is a visionary filmmaker spearheading efforts to rebrand the DC Universe or DCU. Famous for his films Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad, Gunn is DCU’s answer to Kevin Feige from the MCU. Trying to correct DCEU from its unlucky streak over the years, this reboot seeks to finally replicate the success of DC’s Comics, animations, and standalone movies into a shared live-action franchise.

The most awaited project under Gunn’s leadership is Superman: Legacy. The movie is set to launch the revamped DCU in July 2025. It stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The film promises to deliver a fresh take on the Man of Steel. However, Gunn boldly decided the movie would not revisit Superman’s origin story. Similarly, Batman’s upcoming adventures will also skip retelling his origins.

James Gunn Won’t Tell The Origin of Superman and Batman Because Everyone Knows Them

James Gunn will take fans to the younger days of Superman, but it will not exactly be an origin story. Similarly, Batman’s origin will not be prominently featured in upcoming projects, as in the case of DCEU. This decision has sparked debate among fans, with some questioning if skipping origin stories sacrifices emotional depth.

Gunn clarified his stance on these concerns on Threads. In response to a fan inquiry about neglecting origin stories, he stated, “I’m not telling Batman and Superman’s origin stories again because everyone knows them.” This perspective echoes what the MCU did with Spider-Man. When Tom Holland’s Peter Parker debuted in Captain America: Civil War, the character was already established as a hero, bypassing the often-retold origin involving Uncle Ben.

It makes sense, as Superman and Batman, often considered two of the greatest superheroes of all time, arguably don’t need introductions anymore. Much like Spider-Man, their origins are ingrained in popular culture. Superman: Legacy is scheduled to hit the floors on July 11, 2025. Fans are set to usher into a new era of Superhero movies with the film. Characters like Hawkgirl, Green Lantern, and Lex Luthor have already been announced in the film. Some other familiar names may also show up as a welcome surprise.

