Grammy-nominated singer Khalid has opened up about his sexuality. The 26-year-old came out as gay in a series of tweets on X on Friday. The singer-songwriter first posted a rainbow flag emoji with three exclamation points and penned, “there yall go. next topic please lol.”

Later in a follow-up tweet, the Talk singer confirmed his sexuality while replying to a fan who wrote, “Wait hope Mr Khalid isn’t GEHHH!”

🏳️‍🌈!!!

there yall go. next topic please lol — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 22, 2024

“I am!” Khalid wrote in response. “And that’s okay.”

Khalid Is “Not Ashamed” Of His Sexuality

Khalid went on to exude confidence in his third tweet, where he said that he is “not ashamed” about his sexuality. However, the musician claimed that he was outed.

“I got outted [sic] and the world still continues to turn,” wrote Khalid. “Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me 🖤 love yall.”

The musician, whose full name is Khalid Donnel Robinson, has consistently embodied LGBTQ themes in his artistry. He regularly voices support for queer causes, with the likes of recording the song Love Lies with Normani for the Love, Simon soundtrack.

However, he has never publicly revealed his sexual identity up until now.

I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me 🖤 love yall — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

Khalid Clarified He Never Hid His Sexual Identity

Khalid made it clear that he was never “hiding” his sexuality in additional tweets. One social media user wrote, “the closet was glass baby. but we accept you. its not about who you love its about your artistry!” The singer responded, “I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business.”

I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business https://t.co/jAW9f7I5oO — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

Khalid shared a similar sentiment when one fan described his 2022 song Satellite as an “LGBTQ anthem.” “thank you!!!!” Khalid wrote, adding, “I was never hiding.”

The young singer debuted in 2016 with the single Location. He won the Best New Artist at the 2017 Video Music Awards, joining the elite list of past winners like Lady Gaga, Eminem, and Alicia Keys. Khalid’s third studio album, Sincere, was released in August, per Entertainment Tonight.

thank you!!!! I was never hiding https://t.co/1yhNythnMP — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

