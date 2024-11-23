Sean Diddy Combs’ phone is up for grabs on the black market. Yes, you read that right. It has been claimed that the mobile, which has a “three-year back up of content,” was found inside a recording studio, and now his lawyers are pulling their hair out while they brace for his sex-trafficking trial next year.

Sean Diddy Combs Allegedly Called Witnesses From His Prison Cell

The phone’s discovery follows allegations by prosecutors that the besmirched rapper has tried to contact witnesses from behind bars. According to the new court filing, Diddy also apparently asked his family members to contact potential witnesses in his case.

Sean Diddy Combs’ Worst Nightmare Might Be Unraveled Soon

While opening up about the music mogul’s phone being put up for sale on the black market, a source told RadarOnline, “An individual claims to have found Diddy’s phone discarded at a recording studio with a three-year backup of its content—messages, call logs, photos … everything.”

“This would be anyone’s worst nightmare. When you’re Diddy, it could be the difference between freedom and a life behind bars,” the source added. “The person who claimed the phone has ostensibly claimed possession is nine-tenths of the law. To him, this phone is now his. Is it legal? Who knows? But in any event, the phone is now on the open market.”

The insider concluded, “It’s been shopped from one media outlet to another. The latest I heard is that documentarians making a series on Diddy have it and are considering buying it to reveal all of its contents. This could be his actual worst nightmare.”

Sean Diddy Combs Pleaded Not Guilty to All The Charges

The 55-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and strongly refuted any wrongdoing. On Tuesday, he appeared in court as a judge reviewed new evidence, including details found in a notebook inside his prison cell. A judge ordered prosecutors to destroy copies of materials confiscated from Diddy’s prison cell while considering whether the evidence could be used in court.

Judge Arun Subramanian, presiding over the case, ruled that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is prohibited from using the material or any excerpts from it during Diddy’s bail hearing on Friday. The judge further stated that he would review the materials and decide if they could be used at trial.

Sean Diddy Combs’ Defence Team Made a Staggering Claim

The I’ll Be Missing You singer’s defence team alleged that government prosecutors unlawfully seized his personal notes during a search of his jail cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he has been held since his arrest on 16 September in a Manhattan hotel lobby.

They contended that some of the materials possessed information protected by attorney-client privilege, which safeguards communications between a client and an attorney.

Diddy is scheduled to appear in court today in his latest attempt to secure bail, previously denied in September and earlier last month.

