The oldest brother of The Dark Knight director, Christopher Nolan, Was Arrested In 2009 for an Alleged 2005 murder that transpired in Central America. Christopher Nolan’s older brother, Matthew Francis Nolan, was accused of killing Florida businessman Robert C. Cohen in Costa Rica. A few months after his arrest, Nolan’s brother Matthew was sentenced to 14 months in jail over a planned Batman-like escape.

Christopher Nolan’s brother was arrested in 2009 after he was accused of being a “hired killer” in the murder of Florida businessman Robert C. Cohen. According to court documents cited in Newsweek, Luis Alonso Douglas Mejia, who was initially convicted of the murder in 2005, alleged he hired Matthew Francis Nolan to carry out the killing.

Matthew was arrested in 2009. While he was being held in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, awaiting extradition to Costa Rica to face charges, Matthew attempted to escape jail. At the time, NBC reported Christopher Nolan’s brother tried a ‘Batman-like escape’ from federal prison. Authorities reportedly found a razor, a harness, a metal clip, and 31 feet of rope made from bedsheets all in his cell.

Matthew Francis Nolan was sentenced to 14 months in prison for the attempted escape, However, he was never really charged for the 2005 murder. A judge in the U.S. threw out the case over insufficient evidence to extradite him to Central America, prompting authorities to abandon the request.

Christopher Nolan’s brother used the alias “Matthew McCall-Oppenheimer”

However, fans would find it interesting that court documents, which included testimony and email records, revealed Christopher Nolan’s brother used the alias “Matthew McCall-Oppenheimer” when he was allegedly approached to kill the Florida businessman.

However, according to Newsweek, the alias was related to wealthy South African diamond dealers, not the scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was the focus of Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning film.

Must Read: 5 Best Horror Movies Of 2024 (So Far): From I Saw The TV Glow To Immaculate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News