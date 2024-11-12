The release of Suriya’s highly anticipated film Kanguva faced potential disruption due to a legal battle that nearly derailed its scheduled premiere on November 14. The dispute was sparked when Reliance Entertainment sought a court injunction to block the release, citing an unpaid debt of ₹55 crore owed by Studio Green, the production company behind Kanguva. This debt, incurred for other projects overseen by producer Gnanavel Raja, had led to mounting tension between the companies.

The stakes were heightened when Reliance requested the Madras High Court to halt the distribution of Kanguva and the OTT release of Thangalaan, another Studio Green project. While Studio Green had made partial repayments, a significant balance remained.

However, at a pivotal court hearing on November 8, it was revealed that the outstanding amount had been settled, with ₹18 crore contributed by Mango Mass Media on behalf of the producer. This development prompted the court to dismiss Reliance’s plea, clearing the way for Kanguva to proceed as planned.

With the legal obstacles now resolved, excitement is mounting among Suriya’s fans as they anticipate his latest cinematic offering. The episode underscores the challenges of balancing film production and financial obligations.

Now that the courtroom drama has concluded, the only suspense remains whether Kanguva will meet the high expectations its fervent fan base sets. Suriya wants to make Kanguva like Baahubali for Tamil cinema. Interestingly, even during the promotion, the team is happy with how it lives.

As the film readies for its big day, we hope it becomes a hit. The fans, audiences, viewers, and filmmakers are excited about the film. If it becomes a big hit, it will boost Tamil cinema’s ability to make more pan-Indian films.

