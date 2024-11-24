Brad Pitt recently sustained a startling moment on the set of his upcoming F1 film. The 60-year-old actor, fully dressed in racing gear, was seen foundering during the filming of an intense car crash sequence before he ultimately swooned to the ground.

The father of six fell onto a crash mat positioned by the crew after hobbling away from the crash site, and they ensured his safety amid the high-octane scene.

Brad Pitt Has Been A Familiar Face At Grand Prix Events

The action-packed film, scheduled to premiere in June next year, features Brad Pitt driving a specially modified F2 car alongside real F1 drivers and is poised to be a summer blockbuster.

The Hollywood actor has been a regular face at Grand Prix events as his highly anticipated film nears its final shooting schedule. On November 23, since George Russell secured a pole position for the Vegas race, Pitt took to the track to film a scene as his character, Sonny Hayes.

Brad Pitt’s Racing Team Issued A Statement About The Incident

To generate more excitement for the film directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, Sonny’s fictional racing team, APX GP, released a statement on social media about the event.

“During qualifying, Sonny sustained a significant impact requiring immediate medical evaluation,” the statement read, according to Hello Magazine. “Incidents of this magnitude are always taken seriously, and Sonny’s health remains our top priority.”

“While Sonny is otherwise stable, he will not participate in tomorrow’s face as he focuses on recovery,” the team added. “The entire team stands behind him, and we’ll provide updates when available. Joshua will race solo tomorrow, carrying the team forward,” it finished.

Brad Pitt Previously Opened Up About The Movie

The film follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a former race car driver sidelined by a tragic crash who makes his comeback many years after being recruited by the APX GP owner, played by Javier Bardem.

“I would be a guy who raced in the ’90s,” Brad told Sky Sports in a 2023 interview. “He has a horrible crash and kind of [expletive] out and disappears and then is racing in other disciplines.”

Legendary Racing Star Lewis Hamilton Is Producing The F1 Film

The film is produced by F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, who shared its importance to him as an F1 driver during a press conference at the 2023 British Grand Prix.

“We want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about – that’s our goal, and I hope we can do you proud,” he said, adding that he was “excited to see it all coming together.”

Kosinski also disclosed that many F1 stars, like Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon, will appear in the film. This will add an extra layer of authenticity to the project.

“They’re all playing themselves,” he told Deadline. “We’re just embedding into this world, so the drivers are who they are in these races [in the movie].”

The director concluded, “We’re the eleventh team; we’re the back of the pack in an incredible field of teams. We see the drivers on the track, and we’re hoping to see all of them off track as well.”

