Netflix might have slipped something into its lineup that is catching viewers off guard and in the best way. A short, sharp comedy series is gathering serious attention, not with explosions or capes, but with powdered wigs, petty rivalries and a heavy dose of dry humor.

What Is 1670 About on Netflix

The show is called 1670, and it has been quietly winning people over since it dropped in late 2023. It has got eight episodes and a style that feels like it walked straight out of The Office, then took a hard left turn into 17th-century Poland. Instead of modern-day office politics, it dives into the ridiculous world of nobility, small-village leadership and exaggerated historical ambition.

Bogdan jakiś taki bogaty i umyty? Drugi sezon „1670” już 17 września. pic.twitter.com/eWRtXearGF — Netflix Polska (@NetflixPL) July 19, 2025

At the center of it all is Jan Paweł Adamczewski, a nobleman so obsessed with being remembered that he will do just about anything to get noticed. He is not leading armies or writing epic literature but trying to run a village, impress a few people and argue his way into the history books. It is all filmed mockumentary-style, which adds to the awkward charm and makes every stare into the camera land just right.

Why Fans of The Office and Norsemen Love 1670

Fans who enjoy historical settings with a twist, like Norsemen, What We Do in the Shadows, or even Arrested Development, will probably find themselves clicking through all eight episodes faster than planned. It is packed with deadpan interviews and jokes that sometimes make no sense if you don’t know Polish history and that somehow makes it even funnier.

Despite being filled with cultural references that might go over international heads, the humor works.

What Viewers Are Saying About 1670 on Social Media

Viewers have been calling it one of the funniest things on Netflix right now. One viewer tweeted, “Just discovered the Polish show 1670 on Netflix, wife came through saying “what are you watching” and now she is hooked 😂😂😂”

Just discovered the Polish show 1670 on Netflix, wife came through saying “what are you watching” and now she is hooked 😂😂😂 — Clark Gillies 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇺🇦 (@wanderer1982) August 6, 2025

Another added, “You should try to watch 1670 on netflix. polish comedy made like the office about nobility.” A third said, “Have you watched 1670 on Netflix? It’s one of the better comedies on Netflix.”

you should try to watch 1670 on netflix. polish comedy made like the office about nobility — SlavicBlossom 🐸🇵🇱🏳️‍🌈 (@BlossomSlavic) May 23, 2025

Have you watched 1670 on Netflix? It's one of the better comedies on Netflix. Jestem Krzistof z Litvy :)))) — Lord Darius (@DarNevakaras) April 11, 2025

Someone else wrote, “1670 series. Highly recommend. Available on Netflix.”

1670 series. Highly recommend. Available on Netflix — zlyaleh (@zlyaleh666) March 22, 2025

1670 has already been renewed for not just one more season, but two. Season two drops in late 2025.

For more updates from TV, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 Ending Explained: Shocking Cliffhanger Leaves Jenna Ortega’s Fate Hanging In The Balance!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News