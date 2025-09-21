The Kardashians have transformed from reality TV stars into successful entrepreneurs by leveraging their fame and business skills. The family capitalized on their stardom by launching various ventures, including Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear, Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, and Khloé Kardashian’s Good American jeans.

Every year, almost every member of the family rakes in the moolah, thanks to their reality series, social media reach, and entrepreneurship. But who is the richest Kardashian? Let’s take a look at the net worth of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. All numbers have been retrieved via Celebrity Net Worth.

8. Rob Kardashian Jr.: $10 million

The sole Kardashian brother, Rob, is at the bottom of the list with a net worth of $10 million. He amassed this fortune by appearing in several episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and through his various businesses, including a successful sockline. After earning $1 million annually from KUWTK, he got his own reality show, Rob & Chyna. He has also worked as a talent agent and appeared as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars, which made further additions to his net worth.

7. Caitlyn Jenner: $25 million

With an estimated net worth of $25 million, Caitlyn Jenner is on number seven. Caitlyn is an Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete, whose fame reached new heights with KUWTK. After publicly transitioning, she wrote a memoir, The Secrets of My Life, which became a bestseller. Jenner also starred in her own reality show, I Am Cait, which focused on her life post-transition. Additionally, she made money through motivational speaking engagements and various business ventures.

5 & 6. Khloé Kardashian & Kendall Jenner: $60 million

Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner share the number five spot, as both have a net worth of $60 million. Khloé, the youngest Kardashian sister, co-founded the denim brand Good American along with British businesswoman Emma Grede in 2016. The brand, which focuses on body inclusivity, has become a huge success among customers, helping Khloé amass a considerable fortune. The reality star has also been involved in various other ventures, including hosting and producing television shows, such as Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, which further add to her wealth.

At the same time, Kendall Jenner has made a name for herself with her appearance on the reality show, and her successful modeling career. She began modeling as a teenager and quickly rose to prominence, walking the runway for high-profile fashion brands such as Chanel, Marc Jacobs, and Versace. Kendall also appeared in major advertising campaigns for brands like Estée Lauder and Calvin Klein. In 2018, she was named the highest-paid model in the world, having made $22.5 million from her gigs that year. Kendall has also made strategic investments in businesses, including her tequila brand, 818.

4. Kourtney Kardashian: $65 million

The oldest of the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney, has accumulated a wealth amounting to $65 million. After gaining fame through KUWTK, she co-founded the boutique clothing store DASH with her sisters, which helped boost her income. Kourtney later launched the lifestyle brand Poosh, offering health, wellness, and beauty products. The reality star has also earned greatly from various endorsement deals and sponsored social media posts. Her combined net worth with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, stands at $115 million.

3. Kris Jenner: $170 million

The backbone of the family, Kris Jenner, is at number three with a net worth of $170 million. Kris mainly made this fortune from managing her daughters and from her appearances on KUWTK. She was reportedly paid $100K per episode of the show. Being the world’s most famous ‘momager,’ Kris manages her children’s careers, taking a share of their earnings. She has also launched several businesses, including her own production company, Jenner Communications. Additionally, Kris authored a cookbook and a memoir, both contributing to her income.

2. Kylie Jenner: $700 million

With the launch of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner changed the game for makeup products and earned a net worth of $700 million. Launched in 2015 with the sale of her famous lip kits, the brand quickly became a massive success, generating millions in revenue. In 2019, Forbes named Kylie the youngest billionaire in the world at the age of 21. However, the title was withdrawn the following year, with the publication citing that the financial figures provided by Kylie’s team were inaccurate. Nevertheless, she still enjoys a massive fortune, which has only seen growth with her reality series career, endorsement deals, and social media promotions.

1. Kim Kardashian: $1.7 billion

Kim Kardashian tops the list of the richest Kardashian-Jenner. With a net worth of $1.7 billion, the reality star and socialite has achieved billionaire status. After her exposure to fame with KUWTK, Kim went on to launch several business ventures, including KKW Beauty, a cosmetics line, and Skims, a shapewear brand. Both companies have generated substantial revenue for her. Kim also earns from social media endorsements, mobile apps, and her involvement in other TV shows and media projects, which have helped her become the richest reality star in the world.

