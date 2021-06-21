Sara Ali Khan gets trolled time and again on social media. Back in 2019, the Kedarnath actress was brutally trolled for wearing a ruffled saree and netizens compared her to a Natraj pencil. Read to know the details below.

Advertisement

Sara is really active on social media and keeps entertaining her fans every now and then with interesting stories, pictures and videos.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture wearing a ruffled saree for Hello Magazine back in 2019. It was a dramatic red and orange hue saree and was designed by the maestro’s Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for their ‘Candy’ collection.

The chiffon saree had an extraordinary blouse with one shoulder fan sleeve and that’s what got the netizens attention.

Sara Ali Khan donned black bold kohl eyes with the entire look and accessorised it with danglers.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Take a look at the comments on Sara’ pictures here:

Meanwhile, recently in an interview with News18, Sara Ali Khan revealed her first reaction when she was ‘Abba’ Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s newborn and said, “He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted. He is just a ball of cuteness. My running joke with my father is that he’s had a child in every decade of his life- in his 20s, 30s, 40s, and now he is in his 50s. He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood (laughs). This child is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena’s life and I couldn’t be happier for them.”

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan getting trolled for wearing a ruffled saree and being compared to a Natraj pencil? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Uncompromisingly Picturesque Figure In A Bikini Exercising By The Beach Is All The Motivation You Need This International Yoga Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube