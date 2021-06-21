We have always been told the importance of Yoga and how dedicating our valuable time to this activity can keep us healthy mentally and physically. Well, today, on International Yoga Day, many Bollywood celebs took to their social media and posted a picture of them doing Yoga. But, the one picture we bet you would want to see again and again and maybe even get motivated enough to cajole yourself into doing Yoga is that of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

It is always a treat for fans to see a picture of Kareena when she posts it on her social media. Be it in Indian attire or a western outfit, Bebo slays in every look, and she is a true rockstar. But this time, she will surely take your breath away in a bikini. What better than looking at the actress doing Yoga and that too in a bikini? If her s*xy figure is not motivation enough for you, then maybe nothing can be.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of her in a bikini doing Yoga on a beachfront. This picture, even though a throwback, comes as a breath of fresh air. Her white bikini with red polka dots on it gives a perfect retro twist to her modern avatar. Have a look at the picture below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the image as, “Free your mind.” Indeed we all should free our minds and give them that relaxation it needs after working non-stop.

Kareena stretched out her hands in the air and stood in a way as if she must be in the middle of doing ‘Surya namaskar’. Her figure looked toned, and we are sure that everyone dreams of having a body like hers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a Yoga practitioner, and she has always revealed that the best way to keep fit is to include Yoga in your daily routine. We would say that if you want to look any bit closer to her, then start doing Yoga today!

Anyway, how many hearts for this picture of Bebo?

