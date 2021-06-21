Tiger Shroff and his Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani are always grabbing the eyeballs. The duo has been rumoured to be dating since a really long while but has never confirmed their relationship. Now, father Jackie Shroff has finally confirmed the fact that his son is dating but hasn’t mentioned any names! Read on for all the details!

Recently, Jackie Shroff united with Disha for Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The duo barely had any scenes together but fans were more than eager to know about their equation on-screen. A lot of eyeballs were grabbed when the leading lady revealed that she addresses Jackie as ‘sir’.

Now, Jackie Shroff is opening about Tiger Shroff’s dating life. He told Bollywood Bubble, “My boy started dating at the age of 25 and they are really great friends. I have no idea what they decided for their future. But I’m sure about one thing that Tiger is extremely focused (on) his work. For me, it’s his first work. Nobody – whether it’s his mom, dad, sister or girlfriend – matters more than work to him. Nobody can come in between him and his work. He is too focused on his work which is good”

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff also added that she’s really protective towards her brother but respects his decisions.

“I am as protective as it can get, about my brother. But at the end of the day, he is an adult and old enough to make his own decisions. And I think he knows what’s right, he’s a really intelligent guy and as long as he’s happy, whatever makes him happy makes us happy too. I don’t think I want to give my brother any advice. He is really headstrong and sorted that way,” Krishna Shroff added.

It isn’t hidden that Disha Patani shares a great equation with Tiger Shroff’s family. So, we guess it’s all cool!

