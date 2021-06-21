Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap announced her next book “The 7 Sins of Being a Mother” on Father’s Day on Sunday.

Advertisement

Tahira, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, took to Instagram to announce her fifth book.

Advertisement

Posting pictures of herself jumping with joy showcasing her laptop screen, Tahira Kashyap revealed the title of her second book penned during the pandemic.

Check out the post shared by Tahira Kashyap below:

The author said, “I love dads (mine and my kids’)- but on Father’s Day I want to share some special news about my new book!! It’s sinful and hopefully delightful… It’s called… THE 7 SINS OF BEING A MOTHER!! Swipe to see my calmness about it. #newbook #comingsoon #author @juggernaut.in.”

Tahira Kashyap had launched her fourth book ’12 Commandments of Being A Woman’ last year, which received an exceptional response from the audience.

Earlier, she has authored books like “Cracking The Code: My Journey in Bollywood”, “Souled Out” and “The 12 Commandments of Being a woman”.

Must Read: Sunny Leone’s ‘All Blue’ Attire Coupled With A Sensuous Stare Is ‘Red Hot’



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube