Bollywood actress Sunny Leone looks pretty in blue in a series of new pictures she posted on Saturday.

In the images uploaded on Instagram, Sunny wears high-waisted sky blue pants paired with a matching crop top. She completes the look with blue danglers, white stilettos and subtle make-up.

“No time to be blue!!!” Sunny Leone wrote as the caption, referring to the fact that although her attire is blue, her mood is far from sullen.

Sunny Leone currently co-hosts the youth-based reality show “Splitsvilla” with Rannvijay Singha on television. Her upcoming roster includes the psychological thriller “Shero” and the thriller series “Anamika”. Sunny also has a role in the period drama film “The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon”.

