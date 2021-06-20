The Deols share an amazing bond with each other. The dynamic father and son jodi is not only a hit trio on the silver screen but share a great camaraderie in real life. Dharmendra is proud of both his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and has always been proud of their achievements. But, did you know there was a time when Sunny once disappointed his father as he had to suffer crores of losses because of him?

Yes! You heard that right. Sunny’s one irrational decision in the past left Dharam Paji to suffer huge losses, and because of this, the actor could not meet eyes with his father for a long time. Read on to know the scoop in detail.

In the year 1999 Sunny Deol wanted to make the film ‘London’ with Bobby Deol and Karisma Kapoor. For this, he had signed director Gurinder Chadha. The shooting of the film started, but within a few days, there was an argument between Sunny and Gurinder about the film.

After Gurinder Chadha left the film, Sunny Deol decided to direct the film himself. He changed the name of this film to ‘Dillagi’ and replaced Karisma Kapoor with actress Urmila Matondkar.

This film, made under the direction of Sunny, was then ready in 60 crores. Despite being a good star cast, the film was a flop. It did a business of only 21 crores at the box office. Dharmendra’s money was invested in this film, due to which he had a loss of crores. After the loss of crores in the film, Sunny was unable to get eyes from his papa.

Do you guys remember this Bobby Deol and Urmila Matondkar film directed by Sunny Deol? If yes, then tell us what do you think about it?

