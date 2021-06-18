Sara Ali Khan in a recent interview revealed her first reaction when she saw Kareena Kapoor Khan and ‘Abba’ Saif Ali Khan’s newborn. And not just that, she also cracked a joke on her father and it’s better than ‘Sara Ki Shayari’. Read to know the scoop below.

Saif shares two children with ex-wife Amrita Singh i.e. Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The Tanhaji actor married Kareena in 2012 and welcomed their first child in 2016.

Saif Ali Khan welcomed his fourth child with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan back in February this year and shared the good news with the world. In an interview with News18, Sara Ali Khan revealed her first reaction upon seeing her Abba’s newborn and said that she melted when he smiled at her.

“He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted. He is just a ball of cuteness. My running joke with my father is that he’s had a child in every decade of his life- in his 20s, 30s, 40s, and now he is in his 50s. He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood (laughs). This child is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena’s life and I couldn’t be happier for them,” said Sara.

Back in February, Saif Ali Khan announced the arrival of his newborn son and released a statement that read, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan’s reaction to Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s newborn? Tell us in the comments below.

