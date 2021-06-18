Kamaal R Khan has done it yet again. He has sparked yet another controversy after announcing his diss song against Mika Singh and calling him g*ndu and chirkut. Now he has posted a video about Kangana Ranaut’s attempt to get her passport renewed, and he openly called her ‘Barwi Fail, nafrat mein pel.’

KRK posted a new video on his YouTube channel, which has been going viral ever since. The video has now received more than 34 thousand views at the time of going online. Keep scrolling further to know more about this video on Kangana.

Kamaal R Khan revealed that Kangana Ranaut has been facing difficulties in getting her passport renewed because of the ongoing court cases against her. He tried to summarise the entire incident in a funny manner. He said that the Panga actress told the judge that she is a “four-time National Award-winner, Padma Shri, who knows everything.”

Mocking Kangana Ranaut in his video, Kamaal R Khan said, “Woh chaar National Award kya setting kar ke jeete hain mujhe hi pata hai (Only I know what strings she had to pull to win the four National Awards).” Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Kangana had spoken about her passport renewal request being denied by the local passport authority in Mumbai on the grounds that she had an FIR registered against her by the Bandra police on charges of sedition. She took to her Koo account and later to Instagram to comment on the ongoing matter. The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to hear the actresses plea, calling the application vague. The court allowed her to amend the application and posted the hearing in the matter on June 25.

Well, Kamaal R Khan has himself been sued for defamation by actor Salman Khan and ever since he has only been attracting controversies.

