Announced early this year, Fighter – starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone – has become one of the most anticipated films. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the aerial action thriller will see Hrithik play an Air Force Pilot. However, details about Deepika’s role have been kept under wraps for now. With this interesting casting, we are always on the lookout for news and updates – and that’s exactly what’s here today.

As per a recent report, the Hrithik-Deepika starrer will be a pan India film and will release in multiple languages besides Hindi. Besides that, the makers have also got onboard Viacom 18 as its studio partner. Read all about it below.

Talking about the producers on board for the Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan starrer, a source told Pinkvilla, “Fighter will be produced under Marflix Banner with Viacom 18 coming on board as the studio partner. It’s a blanket deal and the studio giant has a stake in almost all rights – ranging from theatrical to digital and satellite – and this one is said to be the biggest deal of the pandemic when it comes to financials.”

As per the report, the makers of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter were in talks with several studios over the last six months. While revealing that all the action films featuring Hrithik Roshan will also be a Pan-India release, the insider added, “It’s a premise that has a blend of action and thrill with a strong undercurrent of nationalism, romance and emotions. It’s written by Ramon Chibb. Hrithik is the only star at the moment in the Hindi film industry, who has a strong fan following in the Southern belt too. The South Indian dubbed version of his films like Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Bang Bang, Krrish 3 and War did very well and the makers are looking to carry forward the phenomenon with Fighter too.”

The source further added that apart from Hindi, Fighter will also release in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The insider said, “Some films are dubbed into multiple languages once the shooting is wrapped up, depending on the outcome. But Fighter is being planned as a Pan India film from the word go. Sid, Hrithik and Deepika are looking forward to breaching the regional barriers with this one.”

Talking about the shooting schedule of the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer, the source said there is a delay in the same due to the pandemic scenario. While Fighter was initially planned to go on floors by the end of this year, it will not likely begin in 2022. Before filming the Siddharth Anand film, Hrithik will wrap up his work on Vikram Vedha and The Night Manager. On the other hand, Deepika is currently busy with Pathan and The Intern.

