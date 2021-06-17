Neena Gupta is one of the well-known actresses in Bollywood. She is known for her work in both art-house and commercial films. The actress has now turned author with her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, where she has made many shocking revelations from her life.

The actress is now making headlines for releasing her autobiography which was launched by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress has spilt beans on what it takes for a young actor to survive without a godfather or guide. Now an excerpt from her book has been revealed.

As reported by NDTV, Neena Gupta in her book revealed an incident when a big producer in the south film industry expected sexual favours from her in exchange for a role in the film. She wrote, “One day, a friend told me to go visit a producer who was a big shot in the south… When I got to the hotel, I called the producer from a phone in the lobby. ‘Yes, yes, I’ve been expecting you,’ he said. ‘Come on upstairs.’”

Sardar Ka Grandson actress further revealed, ‘So, what’s my role, sir?’ I asked him finally when he paused to catch his breath. ‘The heroine’s friend,’ he said. When he explained it to me, it seemed like a very small part. ‘Ok … I have to go now, sir’ I said, ‘My friends are waiting for me.’….’Go? Where? he asked. He seemed genuinely shocked. Aren’t you going to spend the night here?'”

Previously, Neena Gupta recalled an incident from Subhash Ghai’s film Khal Nayak (1993). Talking about the dance number Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, she said, When I first heard the song, I knew it was catchy. But when Subhash Ghai told me what my role would be, I wasn’t so keen anymore. I liked the fact that my part was sung by my friend Ila Arun, with whom I had acted in many films. But I couldn’t do it.”

