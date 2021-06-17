Back in 2016, when Manish Malhotra turned 50, the ace designer celebrated in a grand manner. He invited celebrities from across the industry including Television and Bollywood. At the same event, Malaika Arora playfully pushed Sidharth Shukla for blocking her and sister Amrita Arora while they were posing for the paparazzi.

Advertisement

The video is doing the rounds on social media where Malaika can be seen hugging Sidharth as she greets him at the event.

Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla shares a friendly equation with the hottie and the two of them have worked together in India’s Got Talent Season 6. Malaika Arora happened to be a judge alongside Karan Johar and Kirron Kher on the show whereas Sidharth hosted the season.

In the video, Sidharth can be seen entering the event when Malaika along with her sister was posing for the paps and the hunk happened to be blocking the same.

Malaika Arora playfully pushed him and started laughing.

Take a look at the video here:

Haha, three hotties in a frame. That would have been a great click!

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla was recently seen in Broken But Beautiful Season 3 and his performance was loved by his fans all over the world. The director of the show, Priyanka Ghose told IANS, “I had heard of Sidharth but not seen any of his work. The minute I knew I was doing this project, I googled him and thus became aware of his popularity. However, even though there were ample videos online for me to check out his work, I refrained.”

Priyanka added, who earlier worked as an associate director in the popular series Aarya, reveals the reason. “I didn’t want to be tainted with a preconceived image of Sidharth while we were drafting the story and building Agastya (the character Sidharth plays in the series). I was hoping he would come and pleasantly surprise me with his own interpretation of Agastya. My hope turned to trust the first time we met for his narration.”

What are your thoughts on Malaika Arora pushing Sidharth Shukla playfully? Tell us in the comments below.

Inputs: IANS

Must Read: Nia Sharma Oozes Oomph In A Plunging Neckline Dress; Gets Trolled!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube