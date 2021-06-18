Kamaal R Khan seems to have taken the job of meddling with the entire Bollywood industry. He’s embroiled in a legal battle against Salman Khan over defamation charges. The war with Mika Singh isn’t hidden from anybody. His latest target now seems to be Akshay Kumar. KRK is sparking the Canadian Kumar issue all over again. Read on for all the details.

It isn’t hidden from anybody that Akshay has Canadian citizenship. He was heard in an old video saying that Toronto is his home and he would settle there once he retires from the film industry. Now, Kamaal R Khan has shared another viral video of the superstar saying he’s grateful for the love he receives from Pakistan.

KRK shared a video of Akshay Kumar saying, “Pakistan me jo meri filme hai, wo sabse jyada business karti hai. Jitna pyaar mujhe waha se mila hai, shayad hi (kahi aur se mila)” The video was a taunt on the actor as it termed him as a ‘nationalist.’

It isn’t hidden that India and Pakistan share a strained bond. After the last surgical strike, even Bollywood films refrained from releasing in Pakistan. Pak actors including Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam amongst others were banned from being a part of our Industry too. KRK is now using it all to create hatred against Akshay Kumar.

In another video related to Akki’s statement on Toronto, Kamaal R Khan wrote, “Toronto Main Rahne Wale Canadian Akki sir Ki Jai Ho!”

Toronto Main Rahne Wale Canadian Akki sir Ki Jai Ho! pic.twitter.com/EM0p1KXQEt — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) June 17, 2021

As expected, hatred started sparking in the comments section against Akshay Kumar.

A user wrote, “Andhbhakto ye video dekhne ke bad bhi dikehga nahi.”

Another wrote, “Isse bolo abhi niklega India se, retire ho gya”

Akshay fans, however, stood up for him and hurled abuses at KRK!

