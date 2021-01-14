Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter is among the hottest upcoming Hindi films. The film was announced recently on HR’s birthday and became one of the most talked about topic on social media in no time.

While it’s a known fact that the Siddharth Anand film will be set on a massive budget, some really interesting details about the project are out now. If reports are to go by, the upcoming biggie will be set on a budget of Rs 250 crores.

A source has been quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, “Siddharth and Hrithik have been planning to make Fighter for a while now, in-fact it’s a subject they were supposed to collaborate on before War. It’s a big scale areal action thriller, with Hrithik playing the character of an air force pilot for the first time in his career. Sid has envisioned the story on a massive scale, with areal fight scenes, chases and a lot more, backed with a story line with undercurrent of nationalism, romance and emotions,”

While the film will mark the debut of Siddharth Anand as a producer, it’s being said that a studio partner will join soon. “Sid is planning to make Fighter on a budget of Rs 250 crore, thereby making it one of the costliest and biggest action films to have come out of Bollywood. The Hindi film industry has not seen big scale action thriller against the backdrop of Indian Airforce for a while now, and that’s exactly the space that Hrithik and Sid are trying to explore,” the source added.

Fighter will mark Hrithik Roshan & Siddharth Anand’s 3rd collaboration after Bang Bang & War both of which did huge business at the box office. In fact, War proved to be highest grossing film o 2019 as it crossed 300 crores mark. The filmmaker is expected to start the film after the release of Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone’s Pathan on which he is currently working on. Pathan is expected to release on Diwali this year and Fighter will go on floors in Dec 2021. The film is slated to release on Sept 2022.

