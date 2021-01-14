Bollywood is a difficult place to survive, especially for strugglers. There’s biasness, casting couch, animosity and whatnot! And then there are cases where actors are replaced for bizarre reasons! Something similar happened with 36-year-old actress Neetu Chandra. She was supposed to play the lead in Tanu Weds Manu but Kangana Ranaut replaced her. Furthermore, the person to be blamed for this is R Madhavan!

As most know, Tanu Weds Manu was a major success at the box office. The first part created a storm amongst the audiences, raking in 38 crores and the ‘Hit’ verdict. As for the sequel, things turned blockbuster as the collections hiked to 152 crores. Tanu Weds Manu Returns was a ‘Super-Duper Hit’ at the box office.

All of this success could have been a game-changer for actress Neetu Chandra. However, things turned upside down when she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut. The actress is now making some startling revelations as she blames R Madhavan for the changes!

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Neetu Chandra said, “Madhavan had said that there was another actress cast for Tanu Weds Manu but I recommended Kangana’s name. That’s how Kangana came in the movie because everybody approved of her but that actress is me who had signed Tanu Weds Manu earlier. These are the kind of films that kept happening. I was removed from six movies in the past. This is a journey and it is how I had to learn things and reach here.”

She continued, “How do you continue? Do you think it depends on me? For any reason, the director thinks that if the hero is recommending somebody else, maybe the comfort zone is better. In this industry, I don’t come from the background to push myself like ‘No! I am going to do it!’ I stand at a position where I am helpless. You think I am not helpless? Yes, I am. If you want me to remove from a project, you think I can do anything? No, I can’t. Nobody can do it. There are a lot of actresses who are replaced by others but I think I take it in a way that this was my destiny. I have no complaints.”

We wonder what Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan have to say about it!

