Kangana Ranaut has been in the news in past some months for her tweets, statements and controversies more than her films. But with lockdown coming to an end she is back to films also.

Kangana recently wrapped her much-discussed Thalaivi and started shooting for new film Dhaakad. Kangana is shooting for the upcoming action film in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh where she also met CM Shivraj Chouhan.

Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut had shared a few pics from the meeting. She had written, “Team #Dhaakad meet and greet with honourable chief minister Shri @ChouhanShivraj ji, today we got to know why he is lovingly called Mama ji, most gentle, compassionate and encouraging influence. We are humbled by your graciousness sir”

Along with the welcome, she got from the CM, Kangana Ranaut also faced protests in the city from a youth political group who demanded the actress to go back. But despite the problems, she is determined to complete the schedule including all the action-packed scenes.

For Kangana, it is her third film which she has shot in MP. Talking about her experience, she told ANI, “This is the third film I am shooting in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, I have done the shooting of Panga and Manikarnika in MP. I am fortunate to coming back to Madhya Pradesh frequently. I also met mama ji (MP CM) and he encouraged us. I felt like I was meeting a member of my family. He encouraged us for women empowerment and guided us.”

“He also complained us we are not portraying the potential of Indian women in movies. We took notes. He has implemented several schemes for girls. He assured us that his team will look into it and he might declare it tax-free in the state. He has assured full cooperation and we are grateful to him,” Kangana added.

Reportedly, Kangana Ranaut will be seen fighting child trafficking and women exploitation in the film which might get tax-free status in the status.

Kangana Ranaut left for Bhopal on Jan 8 after recording her statement with Bandra Police in connection with a sedition case filed against her.

“If you are anti-India you will find a lot of support, work/rewards, and appreciation. If you are a nationalist then you will have to stand alone, be your own support system and appreciate your own integrity. After hours of grilling at a police station on my way to Bhopal #Dhaakad,” Kangana tweeted on Friday evening.

The actress and her sister Rangoli Chandel appeared before the Bandra Police earlier in the day.

