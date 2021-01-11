American sitcom S*x and the City has a fan following of its own. The Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis starrer debuted in 1998 and ran successfully for 6 seasons.

The show is currently in news for its reboot. While it has been a great update for the fans, it also makes them sad. The reason is that the reboot titled as And Just Like That will not have Kim Cattrall.

The fans of SATC know that Kim as Samantha was an integral part of the show. Although the reboot will bring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis back, Cattrall will not be a part this time around. The news has surely hurt the fans and here’s how they are reacting on Twitter.

“Can’t help but think how BORING the new Sex and The City will be without Kim Cattrall as Samantha. What’s the point without its best character? I kinda just think…maybe it’s time to let this show be! Also…looking back at it now it really hasn’t aged well” a fan with username @endofnightx tweeted.

Can’t help but think how BORING the new Sex and The City will be without Kim Cattrall as Samantha. What’s the point without its best character? I kinda just think…maybe it’s time to let this show be! Also…looking back at it now it really hasn’t aged well 😅 pic.twitter.com/fSxokhX1e8 — Amber (@endofnightx) January 11, 2021

“SATC without Kim Cattrall is not something I want to watch.” wrote @RyanTroutSays

SATC without Kim Cattrall is not something I want to watch. — Ryan Trout ➐ (@RyanTroutSays) January 11, 2021

Take a look at more reactions below:

Anyone else a bit shook that there are so many images out there of the SATC cast together sans Kim Cattrall? Like they’ve not had to crop one shot 😂 — Jayson⚡️ (@jayson__matthew) January 11, 2021 let them rot together lol they both deserve it. i am a kim cattrall supremacist i want justice for samantha — alex kourakis (@cIassicaIgreek) January 11, 2021 Except Kim Cattrall… https://t.co/9zKJ0DSKfZ pic.twitter.com/v9UqRzDDPe — Juana la avanzadora (@arturolira69) January 11, 2021 Honey, if you don’t have Samantha, you don’t have a show. Everybody knows that. — A Shady Dame From Seville (@SorayaMcDonald) January 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kirstin Davis announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with a teaser.

The three stars will also executive-produce the project along with Michael Patrick King, reports variety.com.

The popular series ran from 1998 through 2004. The revival will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s. The production of the 10-episode limited series will start in New York in April or May.

The teaser video cuts between footage of New York City and a computer screen, on which the phrases “And just like that…” and “The story continues…” are typed out along with Parker’s signature voiceover.

“I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now?” Parker captioned the post.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

[Inputs from IANS]

