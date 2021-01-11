Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were the ‘teenage sweethearts’ that will always remain our favourite. For reasons unknown, ‘Jelena’ did not work out. But they loved each other with all their hearts. All the crying, sobbing publicly isn’t hidden from anybody. We’ve got our hands on this throwback moment that is truly getting us emotional!

Justin and Selena began dating back in 2011 but their relationship consisted of a lot of roadblocks. They went on and off several times. In fact, their breaks even included dating other people including Hailey Baldwin, Zedd, The Weeknd amongst others.

In 2013, Justin Bieber shared a super cosy picture with Selena Gomez. Yes, it was one of those moments when fans kept wondering if Jelena were back together. The monochrome picture saw Justin working on his laptop. However, the highlight remained Selena cuddling Bieber’s bare torso from behind as she looked straight into the camera.

Justin Bieber had captioned the post, “You’ve been makin’ music for too long baby come cuddle me” – her.” That did confirm that he and Selena Gomez are back together. The duo was even spotted kissing in Oslo, Norway during that time and this was the proof Jelena fans needed!

Although the post has been deleted now, you can check out a glimpse of it below:

Cut to today, Justin Bieber is in a happy relationship with his wife Hailey Baldwin. The two share glimpses of their getaways every now and then and make a dreamy couple together. A few hours ago too, the Yummy singer shared a picture with his wifey as they locked lips amidst the waters.

While Hailey wore a black bikini, Justin raised the temperatures with his shirtless look too!

Selena Gomez, on the other hand, has been single for a long time now.

