Harry Styles is grabbing all eyeballs currently for sparking romance rumours with Olivia Wilde. It was reported that Olivia broke up with her former fiancé Jason Sudeikis at the start of 2020. But it looks like there is more to this story and it appears to be a case of cheating.

We are sure you all must be wondering what are we talking about. But, some insiders claim that Harry may be the reason behind Olivia and Jason’s break-up. Read on to know more.

A source close to the former couple had told Daily Mail Online that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split months before the filmmaker and Harry Styles, who went public at his agent’s wedding earlier this month, started dating. The source said, “Jason and Olivia had been broken up for almost a year and her moving on from the relationship was no surprise.”

Olivia Wilde, who co-parents son Otis, six, and daughter Daisy, four, with the producer, was hit by rumours that texts between herself and Harry Styles sparked her break-up from Jason Sudeikis.

Musician Harry was announced as a cast member in Olivia’s psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling, in September and filming for the movie kicked off a month later. Olivia’s new beau will step into Jack’s leading role, who hides a dark secret from his wife Alice (Florence Pugh). The hunk took over Shia LaBeouf’s role as Florence’s love interest, and the film is his first screen role since the 2017 movie Dunkirk.

A source told The Sun, “Jason is absolutely devastated that Olivia went behind his back and started seeing Harry. To see them out and about publicly holding hands is really difficult for him. But he’s more upset than angry and desperately wants her back.” A separate insider claimed Saturday Night Live star Jason Sudeikis is hoping to reunite with Olivia Wilde.

Well, we wonder what is kept in store for these three as the love triangle gets complicated.

