The tragic demise of Chadwick Boseman has left a space which can’t be filled ever. For fans, even during the last stage of life, the actor left the last piece of fine work in the form of Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Now, the former one has been honoured at Critics Choice Super Awards and we all are happy for it.

Critics Choice Super Awards took place on Sunday (10th January). The fight for Best Action Movie was very intense with as many as 8 nominations. It had Da 5 Bloods, Bad Boys For Life, Extraction, Greyhound, The Hunt, Mulan, The Outpost, and Tenet.

Spike Lee and Chadwick Boseman’s collaboration won in the aforementioned category by beating all biggies. Considering the nominees like Tenet and Extraction in the list, Boseman’s film has done a commendable job. Cheers to the team of Da 5 Bloods and a tribute to our Norman!

Meanwhile, back in October 2020, director Spike Lee had revealed that he was unaware of Boseman’s illness. While talking to Variety, he had said, “I didn’t know Chad was sick. He did not look well, but my mind never took that he had cancer. It was a very strenuous shoot. I mean, we all didn’t get to Vietnam until the end of the movie at Ho Chi Minh City. But that other stuff, the jungle stuff, was shot in Thailand. It was 100 degrees every day. It was also at that time the worst air pollution in the world. I understand why Chadwick didn’t tell me because he didn’t want me to take it easy. If I had known, I wouldn’t have made him do the stuff. And I respect him for that.”

Recalling the night, when Boseman passed away, Lee had said, “That night, for some reason, I went to bed early. And the fact that I went to bed early, I woke up early. It must have been I was tired. I went to open my phone, and my phone — the whole thing had been blowing up. I turned it off. I was in shock.”

Chadwick Boseman died on 28th August 2020 due to colon cancer. He was diagnosed with the condition in 2016.

