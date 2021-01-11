Hollywood star Tom Holland reportedly shed a whopping 30 pounds for his role in the forthcoming film Cherry, and then successfully regained the weight.

“(Tom) really shredded himself for the part. He lost 30 pounds, he gained it back. We’re on an independent movie schedule here. He didn’t really have a lot of time to be doing these things,” Joe Russo, one of the directors of the film told Deadline, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In Cherry, also directed by Anthony Russo, Tom Holland will be seen playing an army medical officer who is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.

Tom Holland has earlier starred as Spider-Man in the Avengers films directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

The upcoming crime drama film Cherry is based on Nico Walker’s novel of the same name, the rights for which were acquired by the director duo in 2018. The film traces the nerd in different stages of life. From being a military officer, a troubled youngster to a bank robber over the course of 15 years. The film is Russo Brothers making a comeback to their debut genre after a long time. The two have now carved their niche in the superhero world as the own the highest-grossing film across the globe to their credit.

