Avengers: Endgame Director Anthony Russo Wants Dwayne Johnson To Join The MCU As THIS Superhero!

Avengers has enjoyed its own glorious run all around the world! While India has been one of the major centres contributing to its box office collections, the insanity for Marvel Heroes in the state goes to just another level. The directors Russo Brothers have given a major exciting news, and this time it’s about Dwayne Johnson being a part of the universe. No kidding, we’re serious!

During the recent MTV TV & Movie Awards that took place on Tuesday night, Anthony Russo was asked which character would fit Dwayne the best if he was to be a part of Avengers. To this, he replied, “The superhero that I would most like The Rock to play is The Rock. He is the best version of him.”

Now, let’s see if this idea is taken seriously and we get to see Johnson in the Marvel Superhero Universe, but indeed is something the viewers would love to witness! What do y’all think about the idea?

Recently, Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, was forced to cut short filming for the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” sequel after suffering from fluid in his lungs, has now returned to the sets.

The “Rampage” star, also known as The Rock, has been busy shooting scenes for the action-adventure follow-up, but for the first time in his career, he was unable to push through his illness to stay on schedule, and had to end his work day early to get some much-needed rest, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Got my a** kicked yesterday when I woke up with a fever,” he wrote in a post on Instagram on March 22.

He added: “Saw my doctor who observed I had fluid in my lungs. Fun.

The actor has some exciting projects in the pipeline including Jumanji 3, Fast and the Furious amongst other.

