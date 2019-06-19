Sonakshi Sinha Joins The league Of Biopics; To Portray Indian Athlete Deepa Malik?

Apparently, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment locked the biopic on the life of Paralympic silver medallist Deepa Malik. The renowned athlete was the first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympics and in total has fetched 54 national gold medals and 13 at the international level.

As per the latest reports flowing in, actress Sonakshi Sinha has been finalized to portray the character of Deepa Malik on big-screen.

Recently in a talk with Mumbai Mirror, Ritesh Sidhwani quoted, “I had watched videos of her and knew that her life story was unreal, but when I met her and she let me hold her medal, the sheer weight of the silver gave me gooseflesh. As she sat in front of me, there was nothing differently-abled about her. She was empowering, a pillar of strength, and I knew that we needed to take her fight to the big screen.”

As of now, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in a comedy movie with Varun Sharma and rapper Badshah, which got a release date and title this week.

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, the film is titled “Khandaani Shafakhana“, and is scheduled to release on July 26.

Sonakshi took to Twitter and wrote: “Kab se pooch rahe hai picture ka naam kya hai? Picture ka naam mil gaya. I’m thrilled to announce my film ‘Khandaani Shafakhana‘…Releasing on July 26.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!