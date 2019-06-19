Hrithik Roshan’s Sister Sunaina Makes A BIG Statement: “I Support Kangana All Through”

Hrithik Roshan and his family have landed in serious trouble after Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel claimed that HR’s sister Sunaina Roshan is being threatened by the Roshan family.

In multiple tweets, she claimed that Sunaina is calling Kangana for help who is being troubled by her family. She even claimed that Sunaina is being physically assaulted for being in love with a Delhi based Muslim guy. In one of her tweet, Rangoli said that Roshans got a lady cop who slapped Sunaina, her father (Rakesh Roshan) also hit her and her brother (Hrithik Roshan) is trying to put her behind the bar.

“Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi, last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars..(contd)”

“(Contd)…. I fear her dangerous family might harm her, we want to make this public because Sunaina calling Kangana and crying all the time, Kangana doesn’t know how to help her…(contd)”

“(Contd)…. so now she has blocked her number but we fear for her safety, everyone has a right to love whoever they want, hopefully this will scare Roshans and they back off 🙏”

Now there is another big update in the story as Sunaina has openly tweeted about her support for Kangana against brother Hrithik. Sunaina took to Twitter and wrote, “I support Kangana all through”

Interestingly, this tweet by Sunaina came 15 hours back from now and Rangoli has shared the matter just recently.

Rangoli has also explained that she is more careful this time when it comes to Roshans and will protecting her sister Kangana.

“I agree, but Kangana was so distressed after so many calls from Sunaina, Roshans are capable of harming Kangana but this time around I am very careful I myself also spoke to Sunaina, I have kept all the messages and recordings, Sunaina is in trouble for sure…(contd)”

“(contd)…and asking Kangana for help but her father and brother mustn’t harm Kangana I have her back but at the same time it’s my moral duty to help Sunaina also present these facts to the world on Suniana’s request, so Roshans know they are being watched now 🙏”

Sunaina had earlier revealed during an interview with SpotboyE that she is feeling Claustrophobic because of her parents. She had claimed that are being overprotective for her.

Well, we hope things get sorted out soon.

Meanwhile, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya and Hrithik Roshan will start the promotions of Super 30 soon.

