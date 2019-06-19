Akshay Kumar In Vipul Shah’s Next? He Has LOVED The Script!

Vipul Shah & Akshay Kumar have been a great director-actor duo in the past. From Akshay Kumar’s one of the most memorable films Namastey London to his best performing films like Aankhen (2002) and Waqt: Race Against Time, all are directed by Vipul.

The duo is all set to make a return on big screen with a film. If you take out Akshay’s films from Vipul’s filmography, it’s not a scenic direction to look it. His movies like London Dreams with Ajay Devgn & Salman Khan and Namaste England didn’t work at the box office. Now, it’s been reported that he has had a very good script for Akshay.

According to a report published in Amar Ujala, Vipul is waiting for Akshay to finish the shoot of Sooryavanshi so that he can get the dates for his film. That’s lead us to think about Hera Pheri 3. Akshay also has that project in his bag since a long now.

It would be interesting to see how Vipul could manage to get hold of the busiest star in the biz. As per the report, Vipul also said that the standard of living in India has transformed a lot since the last 5 years. His next film will replicate the thinking of this ‘new India’. He has narrated the story to Akshay, and our Khiladi has loved it.

Vipul also has a series of web shows and films planned. The first web show will be based on a novel by Gujarati writer Harkishan Mehta. It will revolve around gangster Amir Ali who killed 719 people. The other one will be on the human drug testing menace in the medical world, which is being created by Mozez Singh, read a statement.

His line-up also includes feature films made by directors including Sankalp Reddy, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and Deven Bhojani.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!