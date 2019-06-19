Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Yuvraj Singh To Start His 2nd Innings With This Rohit Shetty Show?

With every season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the excitement level goes a notch higher. Also, with Rohit Shetty hosting the show makes it more special. His humour entertains the viewers just like his films do. Last season, Punit Pathak won the show by defeating Adtiya Narayan.

Now the buzz is on for the 10th season of the show and several names have started floating around.

According to Mumbai Mirror, celebs like Yuvraj Singh have been approached for the show and it seems he is in the talks with the makers. Apart from Yuvraj, TV celebs like Karan Patel and Krystle D’Souza are also in the talks. Well, it will be really interesting to see these faces in the show. It is being said the shoot of the 10th season will start in August and Rohit will take some time off from the Sooryavanshi shoot.

A Source revealed to Mirror, “They are yet to sign on the dotted line, but all the three celebrities are in advanced talks for the show and the channel is keen to get them on board by next week.”

