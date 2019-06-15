Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Finally Speaks Up As Fans Trend #ShameOnRohitShetty

In Rohit Shetty’s directorial Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar is playing a cop. The movie was preponed so as to avoid a box office collision with Salman Khan’s Inshallah on Eid 2020 next year. Soon after, Akshay Kumar’s fans began trending the hashtag #ShameOnRohitShetty, accusing Shetty of doing so without keeping the actor in loop. The Kesari actor has now shared a request note for his fans, asking them to not participate in negative trends.

He wrote, “Since the past few days I’ve noticed certain negative trends being done by people dearest to me…you guys. I can see and understand your angst, all I can do is request you all with folded hands not to start/participate in such trends. I took up Sooryavanshi with a very positive outlook, let’s continue making and releasing it in the same way.”

Apparently, Akshay fans were not happy that Rohit had bowed down to Salman and took a step behind. ‘Boycott Sooryavanshi, Boycott Akshay Kumar’ instantly started trending on Twitter had started trending on Twitter.

Director Rohit Shetty’s film “Sooryavanshi” will now be released on March 27. It features Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ in high-octane sequences, while “Inshallah” is going to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Salman made the announcement with a photograph in which Rohit and he are twinning in black.

“I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it…Rohit’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ releasing on March 27, 2020,” the “Dabangg” actor wrote along with a photograph of himself posing with Rohit.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is one of the producers of “Sooryavanshi”, also tweeted: “The ultimate Khiladi and the blockbuster director are arriving on March 27, 2020 with ‘Sooryavanshi’. Special love to Salman.”

“Sooryavanshi” is the fourth film of Rohit’s cop drama universe in which Akshay is essaying the role of Veer Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film Simmba.

Inshallah which marks the reunion of Bhansali and Salman after a long time, is an epic romance drama. It also features Alia Bhatt.

