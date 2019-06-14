Akshay Kumar Fans Trend #ShameOnRohitShetty As Release Date Postpones For Salman Khan’s Inshallah

Fans these days go haywire if there’s one single act happening against their favourite celebrity. Every now and then, we have seen this war taking place between the fans of top Bollywood competitors during release of a movie or any similar sort of clash. This time, everything’s going against Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi by Akshay Kumar’s own fans for delaying the movie to avert clash with Salman Khan’s Inshallah after a mutual desicion.

The whole issue began as Inshallah & Sooryavanshi were being said to be hit the screens at the same time. Day before yesterday, Salman posted a picture with Rohit announcing the new date as he said, “I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it…”The hashtag #ShameOnRohitShetty has been trending ever since as fans are blaming Rohit Shetty for making such a huge decision of preponing the movie even without asking Akshay about it.

Here’s what users are writing:

Samruddhi : May be just to add chulbul pandey’s charcter he postponed Akki’s movie that too without his consent #ShameOnRohitShetty

May be just to add chulbul pandey's charcter he postponed Akki's movie that too without his consent #ShameOnRohitShetty — Samruddhi (@MeSamruddhi) June 13, 2019

Yuvraj Digvijay: In last 3 Eids it seems EID is bigger star than @BeingSalmanKhan And I’m hoping same story in 2020 Eid ! I dare him to release atleast one of his movie in march end/IPL period. #SalmanKhan @SalmanFC_com @akshaykumar #RohitShetty #Sooryavanshi #SHAMEONROHITSHETTY

In last 3 Eids it seems EID is bigger star than @BeingSalmanKhan 🤣😜😜

And I'm hoping same story in 2020 Eid !

I dare him to release atleast one of his movie in march end/IPL period. #SalmanKhan @SalmanFC_com @akshaykumar #RohitShetty #Sooryavanshi #SHAMEONROHITSHETTY — Yuvraj Digvijay (@AmazngMaverick) June 14, 2019

Sardhadutta: #SHAMEONROHITSHETTY We want akshay kumar in Eid no date change ok mind your

business rohit akki sir step down

#SHAMEONROHITSHETTY

We want akshay kumar in Eid no date change ok mind your business rohit akki sir step down — Sardhadutta (@sardhadutta_Ak) June 13, 2019

Shiva Nand Pandey: #SHAMEONROHITSHETTY plz support sooryavanshi for akshay kumar..

#SHAMEONROHITSHETTY plz support sooryavanshi for akshay kumar.. — Shiva Nand Pandey (@ShivaNa25660779) June 14, 2019

Vivek Gupta: बस करवा ली अपनी थू थू रोहित सर ये साले @akshaykumar aur @karanjohar दोनों सपोले हैँ #Sooryavanshi #taanhaji #laxmibomb #DeDePyaarDe #housefull4 #inshaallah #TotalDhamaal #SHAMEONROHITSHETTY

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!