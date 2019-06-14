A Die-Hard MS Dhoni Fan Proving His Love By THIS Sweet Gesture!

Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka MS Dhoni is one of the most popular players in the world, the game of Cricket ever witnessed. Not only in India but across the globe, this veteran wicket-keeper and batsman enjoys a tremendous following. One such amongst the loyal followers of Dhoni, Shambhu Bose is grabbing all the limelight for his selfless love towards the ex-Indian skipper.

Shambhu Bose runs a restaurant in West Bengal, named as ‘MS Dhoni hotel‘, and feeds every hardcore Dhoni fan for free. The hotel mainly serves Bengali cuisine throughout the day with the posters of beloved star cricketer on every wall.

Speaking to IANS, Shambhu quoted, “He is like no other. I have loved him since I was a child. The way he is, and the way he plays the game of cricket is stuff that legends are made of. He is an inspiration to me.”

“It’s the same at home too. Watching him, I have learnt a lot. I wish to meet him someday but I don’t have the money to go and watch cricket matches.”

“I know my dream will never come true, but if I get to meet him someday, I will request him to come to my humble eatery. I know he likes bhat macch (rice and fish curry),” he adds further.

He also shared that he used to run a small tea shop with small posters displayed on the walls.

