Bharat Box Office Day 9 Early Trends: Another Steady Day On The Cards!

Bharat Box Office Day 9 Early Trends: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat hit the theatres on June 5 on the occasion of Eid. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Nora Fatehi.

Till date, the film has collected 174.60 crores at the box office and it is still witnessing a steady run in the theatres.

Now, according to the early trends which are flowing in, Bharat has collected in the range of 5.50-6.50 crores. If this turns out to be true, then the film would stand at the grand total of 180-181 crores. Though, the film has slowed down at the box office but considering there’s no big film this Friday, Bharat might get the advantage of it. The weekend might give boost to the numbers and the chances are high as India vs Pakistan match is not sure. This might just work in Bharat’s favour.

Before the release of the film, a fan named Ashish Singhal from Nashik booked an entire theatre to enjoy the first show of his ‘Bhai’. The gestures of Salman’s fans have been unmatched and continue to surprise each time.

Bharat has Salman Khan’s six different looks ranging from a young circus champion to a 60-year-old man who still has all the rage and energy of a young individual.

