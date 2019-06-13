BREAKING! Nana Patekar Gets Clean Chit In Tanushree Dutta’s #MeToo Case

Tanushree Dutta brought in the wave of #MeToo in India when she accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment last year, after she opened up about the saga that took place on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss(2019). Legal action was taken against the actor and several B’Town members decided to boycott Nana. However, after the case was presented in court, police revealed that there’s no substantial court and hence, a clean chit has been provided.

Police officials state that the evidence isn’t substantial enough and so, the procedure of investigation is not being possible to continue any further. News wire service ANI has reported the same as, “Tanushree Dutta alleged harassment case against Nana Patekar: Mumbai Police files a B Summary report in the case. A ‘B summary’ report is filed when police cannot find evidence in support of the complaint and are unable to continue the investigation.”

However, it is being said that Tanushree wouldn’t give up and will continue her fight by challenging the closure report.

The said incident happened in 2008, when she was shooting for a solo sequence of a song in Horn OK Pleassss. Nana misbehaved and intimidated her on the sets. Even after complaining to the director and producer, no one dared to take action. Talking about Nana, she said that everyone in the industry knows about his indecent behaviour towards the actresses, but all are tight-lipped.

