Prabhas’ Saaho VS Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth’s 2.0 Teaser Battle – The Better Visual Spectacle?

Over the period of the last few years, the Indian film industry has made a remarkable progress in the world of technology and more specifically in visual effects. Despite being backed by a staggering budget, the movies like Baahubali, earned multiple profits as they received applause for being visually spectacular. Last year’s magnum opus 2.0 featuring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, proved that India is capable of world-class VFX and the newly released teaser of Prabhas’ Saaho is only taking the bar to the next level.

Both the movies, 2.0 and Saaho, have many similarities to share which triggers the comparison between them. First of all, both of them are big scale and multilingual releases, backed by one strong point, which is its high-end VFX. As of now, only the first teaser of the Prabhas starrer is out and it is only fair to compare it with just the teaser of 2.0.

Firstly speaking of 2.0, the movie was boasted of tremendous pre-release hype, which actually worked in the favour and against the teaser. While the teaser glimpsed us with never-seen-before action sequences, it also received a sort of backlash for not living up to the mammoth expectations. Also, the blink and a miss experience of Akshay Kumar was not well received amongst the audience. On the whole, 2.0‘s teaser received a mixed response from the viewers. Contrary to this, there were some scenes like the one in which the cell phones accumulate to form a giant bird, which was completely new for the Indian cinema.

Now coming to Saaho, the teaser opens with a romantic scene between Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor and then takes us through the ride of some thrilling action scenes, which justifies the tag of ‘the biggest action entertainer of India’. Though we hardly know anything about the plot of the movie, it could be said that the huge money riding on the project seems to be well spent. It looked as brilliant and grand as Baahubali.

What do you think, which teaser was the best one?

