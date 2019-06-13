Salman Khan has a big heart and after the number of social causes he has associated himself with, there’s no single doubt about it! During Bharat’s celeb screening, he also slapped one of his bodyguards for misbehaving with a kid. The actor has now involved himself into another kind act as he held a special screening for the families that went through the 1947 partition, which also happens to play a major part in his movie.

Salman took to Twitter to share a picture where he could be seen talking to an old woman. He captioned the image as, “Special screening of #Bharat for the real families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition. Honoured to meet all of them! Salute to the real #Bharat families”

Check out his Tweet below:

Special screening of #Bharat for the real families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition. Honoured to meet all of them! Salute to the real #Bharat families pic.twitter.com/sThayWsMZr — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

Now, that just adds onto another noble act in his list and we’re yet again in admiration of his act.

The screening of the film, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was organised here on Wednesday.

It was held via the 1947 Partition Archive organisation. According to a source, the screening featured seven families who had returned to India separately and reunited over a period of time.

The “Dabangg” star added: “Honoured to meet all of them! Salute to the real ‘Bharat‘ families.”

“Bharat” is an adaptation of the South Korean film “An Ode To My Father“. The story begins from 1947 and traces the life of its protagonist across various phases of life. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it also features actresses Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani.

The film surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fourth day of release itself.

