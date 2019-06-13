Bharat Box Office Day 8: Has An Average Wednesday; Lifetime To Stay Below Uri: The Surgical Strike

Bharat was expected to collect at least in double digits right through the weekdays, especially so since the opening day was over 40 crores and then post that the film stayed over the 20 crores mark right through the extended weekend. However, that is not turning out to be the case as Monday was less than 10 crores and post that Tuesday and Wednesday have seen drops as well.

The film collected 7 crores* more on its eight day which has brought the overall total to 174.60 crores*. As a stand-alone total this looks good but then with the combination of Salman Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif, and especially with the momentum that was built over the extended weekend, one was expecting a number closer to 200 crores before the extended first week came to a close. That won’t be the case though as the film will enter the second week with 180 crores behind it.

Bharat will still cross 200 crores for sure and also perhaps stretch towards the 225 crores mark. However, it is now certain that Uri – The Surgical Strike will stay on to be the highest grosser of the year and one now waits to see which biggie manages to surpass that number in weeks to come so as to emerge as the biggest of 2019.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

