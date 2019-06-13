As Disha Patani turned 27 today, her alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff took to Instagram and wished her a Happy Birthday. He candidly called her “D” and shared a BTS video of both doing rehearsals.

“Happy birthday D! 🍰🍰🍰🔥🔥🔥🐥🐥❤❤❤ @dishapatani” he captioned with the video.

Disha replied to the cute birthday post, as she wrote, “thank you so much tiggy, so sweet of you❤️❤️❤️”. D & Tiggy – now that’s quite innovative, isn’t it?

Well, we all know how passionate Tiger is about fitness and dance. If he shares a rehearsal video with Disha on her birthday, it tells a lot about how much she adores her as a partner.

Earlier during Bharat promotions, Disha was asked about what stops them from coming out and admitting their relationship. To this, she replied and said that Tiger is really slow motion. “He’s too slow motion, man. I’m been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. I have learnt gymnastics and I’ve done a film where I’m taking a flip through a fire ring. He’s still not impressed. What more can I do?” she told Pinkvilla during an interview with them.

She even said that they are great friends but she wants things to get a little more than being just great friends. “He’s too slow. Someone has to break the ice and speak up. He is a great friend but I want things to get a little more than being just great friends. I’m trying my best to impress him but he’s just not agreeing.” she added.

Well, Tiger might be a little “slow motion” in romance but he surely feels something for Disha Patani, his birthday wish proves so. What do you think?

Meanwhile, wishing Disha a great year ahead.

