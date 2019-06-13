Aditya Pancholi – Kangana Ranaut Controversy: Wife Zarina Wahab Breaks Her Silence! Deets Inside

Kangana Ranaut and Aditya Pancholi’s controversy is taking a new turn every other day. The duo was dating each other during the earlier phase of Kangana’s career but then all hell broke and they broke up on a bitter note.

Ever since their breakup, Kangana has always alleged Aditya for domestic violence and also claimed that he raped her.

Aditya’s wife and veteran actress Zarina Wahab recently came in his support and blamed Kangana Ranaut for posting allegations, all of a sudden, after break up. “You can’t be in a relationship with someone for years and then suddenly accuse him of rape just because the relationship has ended, or because the other person has moved on. It’s just not right”, Zarina quotes in an interview with Deccan Chronicle.

Further defending her husband, she said, “I know him better than anyone else. He has never hidden anything from me. I know what has happened in the past. He has done no wrong.”

Earlier in 2017, when Kangana had alleged Aditya for assaulting her and had said that she approached Zarina for help, the veteran actress denied it. Talking about the same, she had told Pinkvilla, “She was dating my husband (Aditya) for four-and-a-half-years so how can I say that she’s like my daughter? Impossible!”

Kangana has been in the news continuously for her allegations against the Bollywood actors like Aditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Manikarnika which did a business of 95 crores approx. She is now gearing up for the release of her next film Mental Hai Kya which also stars Rajkummar Rao. Post MHK, Kangana will be seen in films like Panga and Jayalalithaa biopic.

