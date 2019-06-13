Sooryavanshi Update: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s Romantic Number, Power-Packed Action Sequences & More!

Katrina Kaif in an exclusive interview with us during Bharat promotions had revealed details about shooting for Sooryavanshi,which marks her union with Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty. The movie began with a schedule at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai, followed by Bangkok where Akshay was spotted doing bike and chopper stunts! Now, Katrina, as she had revealed, resumes the shooting at Ramoji Film city in Hyderabad today and here are all the details you need to know about it!

A romantic number is on the cards at the Hyderabad sequence along with some power-packed action sequences which will feature Akshay. “This one is the film’s longest schedule. Rohit plans to wrap it up before he leaves for Bulgaria where he will shoot for the 10th season of adventure-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, for around 45 days. Once back, Rohit will start filming the final schedule of Sooryavanshi in Goa with his lead actors and the antagonists—Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh and Nikitin Dheer,” reveals a source close to Mumbai Mirror.

Meanwhile, rumours are also rife that there’s going to be Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh’s appearance in their respective characters, Singham and Simmba.

Director Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi, which was to have an epic box office clash with Salman Khan’s “Inshallah” on Eid in May 2020, will now be released on March 27.

“Sooryavanshi” features Bollywood’s ‘khiladi’ Akshay Kumar in high-octane sequences, while “Inshallah” is going to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Salman made the announcement with a photograph in which Rohit and he are twinning in black.

“I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it…Rohit’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ releasing on March 27, 2020,” the “Dabangg” actor wrote along with a photograph of himself posing with Rohit.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is one of the producers of “Sooryavanshi”, also tweeted: “The ultimate Khiladi and the blockbuster director are arriving on March 27, 2020 with ‘Sooryavanshi’. Special love to Salman.”

