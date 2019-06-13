’83: 14 Crores For Ranveer Singh’s Reel Wife? Deepika Padukone Indeed Had Multiple Reasons To Get On-Board!

Ranveer Singh’s ’83 has just got bigger with interesting additions coming on-board and the biggest of all was the inclusion of Deepika Padukone, who will be seen portraying Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. Yesterday, we came across the pictures featuring director Kabir Khan and Ranveer with the actress joining the shoot.

As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, the source close to Bhansali’s Ranveer-Deepika starrers (Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat), wondered about the proportion of the actress’ role in ’83. “The film is about the Indian cricket team led by Kapil Dev winning the 1983 World Cup in England and Wales. How much of a role can Deepika have as Kapil Dev’s wife in a plot that is not devoted to Kapil’s off-field life?”, reports Deccan Chronicle.

Riding high on the success of content-driven scripts like Ram Leela, Piku and Padmaavat, Deepika wasn’t fully assured of doing the sports biographical drama. “She was in two minds, not certain if she wanted to play a non-central character,” adds the source close to the producer.

The source further states, “Mostly Ranveer, and perhaps the zeros on the cheque?” reports Deccan Chronicle.

It is learnt that the actress is getting a huge sum of 14 crores for the Kabir Khan directorial.

This will be the first time Ranveer and Deepika will be seen featuring together in a film after their wedding. The star couple have previously worked in films like “Padmaavat“, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela”.

