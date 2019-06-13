Box Office Prediction: Taapsee Pannu’s Game Over To Rely On Word Of Mouth

Box Office Prediction: This Friday sees the release of Taapsee Pannu starrer Game Over. The film is the solo notable release of the year and is arriving in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Since Bharat released last week, no other major Hindi film was planned for this week and this is where Anurag Kashyap came on board to present it.

The film has a niche offbeat subject where a young woman is trapped in a traumatic past due to a video gaming incident. While this has a very Hollywoodish kind of plot line, from the stage and setting perspective (that of a woman mentally trapped in her apartment), one is also reminded of Radhika Apte’s Phobia.

The film has seen fair promotion going for it when it comes to the Hindi version, and as a result, the awareness is limited too. It benefits from the fact though that there are three versions to monetize and since the film was primarily for Tamil and Telugu audience, whatever comes from Hindi would be added bonus.

In Hindi, one can expect an opening around the 1 crore mark and from there it would be the word of mouth that would decide its run post the weekend.

