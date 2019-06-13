Dabangg 3: Post Malaika Arora & Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan To Shake A Leg With Warina Hussain!

When Salman Khan is part of any movie, everything starting from the team to the songs are a major hit! We all know the craze for Malaika Arora’s Munni Badnaam Hui and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Fevicol Se. Now the good news is in Dabangg 3, Salman will dance to the tunes of Munna Badnam Hua with Warina Hussain.

According to a source close to Mumbai Mirror, Salman and his team were looking for someone who would do justice to the Dabangg‘s special number and zeroed on Warina. “She shot for the song in a four-day schedule beginning from June 8 at Mehboob studio. Salman and Warina had a great time shooting for the song which has been composed by Sajid-Wajid and sung by Kamaal Khan of “O O Jaane Jaana” fame and Badshah. This time the song is set in a modernized dhaba and Warina will be seen in an Indo-Western outfit. Her look is created by Salman’s designer, Ashley Lobo,” the source revealed.

Mirror had earlier reported (May 18) that after the chartbusters, “Munni Badnaam Hui”, which was picturised on Malaika Arora in the 2010 cop-drama Dabangg, and the Kareena Kapoorstarrer “Fevicol Se” in its 2012 sequel directed by Arbaaz Khan, the makers of Dabangg 3 have recorded a song titled “Munna Badnaam Hua”.

The song has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and this time Chulbul Pandey will be in the spotlight. The song has been sung by Baadshah and Kamaal Khan. Meanwhile, we are eagerly waiting for Warina to sync in the steps with Bhai. Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva and the film will release on December 20, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!