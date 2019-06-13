Saaho Teaser OUT: Make Way For Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor’s Biggest Action Entertainer!

Saaho Teaser OUT: After months of anticipation, the teaser of much-awaited action entertainer, Saaho, is finally out. The movie features the fresh pair of Baahubali star Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Just from the first look, it could be said that a blockbuster is on the cards.

In a duration of 1 minute and 39 seconds, the teaser starts with a romantic scene between Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, only to unveil some spine chilling action sequences. The teaser also glimpsed us with the important faces from the film, including- Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Though the high octane scenes revealed nothing about the movie’s theme, it did give us the goosebumps due to its superlative visual effects and powerful background score. Also, the movie promises to be the biggest action thriller in India.

Check Out The Hindi Teaser Of Saaho Below:

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho will hit the screens on the Independence Day i.e. 15th August 2019.

The film is being shot in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously. It promises to provide a pan-India appeal.

A UV Creations production, the film will be presented by T-Series and its Hindi distribution is being taken care of by AA Films.

On Prabhas’ birthday earlier this year, the makers had shared a glimpse of the Abu Dhabi schedule titled “Shades of Saaho” from the action-heavy film, raising the excitement of the audience.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!