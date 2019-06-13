Sooryavanshi-Inshallah Clash Averted: By Changing His Film’s Release Date, Akshay Kumar Helps Sanjay Leela Bhansali Twice In A Row!

Akshay Kumar has had a lovely association with many filmmakers. Many producers have worked with him multiple times, which is a strong indication of the association they have forged. One such association is that of Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Though the filmmaker has never directed him, the superstar has worked in his productions twice. The first one was Rowdy Rathore, a massy actioner, which released in 2012 and emerged as a blockbuster. Then 3 years later, they collaborated on Gabbar Is Back and this vigilante action flick also turned out to be a commercial success.

Akshay and SLB then never worked together though there have been murmurs that a sequel to Rowdy Rathore is in the offering. Yet, their bond remained as strong as ever. This was proved last year when in a show of solidarity, Akshay Kumar postponed the release of his social drama Pad Man by 2 weeks. It was originally to release on Republic Day weekend of 2018. It was the same release period that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also eyeing for Padmaavat. The period drama suffered multiple release delays due to protests in certain parts of the country and also due to not getting the Censor certificate in time. Hence, he reached out to Akshay Kumar and asked him if he can push forward the release of Pad Man so that Padmaavat can get a wide release that it deserves? Akshay not only agreed to this request, he also called the media and posed with Bhansali. This heartwarming gesture left many impressed and proved yet again that this industry isn’t selfish as perceived and that members can go to any lengths for each other’s welfare.

And yesterday, history seems to have repeated. The much-awaited Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi was preponed from Eid to March 27, 2020. This action drama is directed by blockbuster director Rohit Shetty. Both are superstars in their own right and their collaboration has led to lot of excitement. Moreover, Sooryavanshi is a part of the cop universe, which also included popular films like Singham and Simmba. All these factors have made Sooryavanshi one of the hottest films of next year. Originally scheduled for December 2019, it was moved to Ramzan Eid next year (May 22).

Now as we all know, this is the festival period reserved for Salman Khan films. And sure enough, sometime later, Salman too announced that his upcoming flick Inshallah, co-starring Alia Bhatt, and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, would arrive on Eid 2020. Although, Salman is the bigger actor in terms of commerce and box office, this time the tables were turned. Sooryavanshi looked like a film that would emerge victorious in the clash with Inshallah or at least, it’ll do more than the Salman-starrer. Inshallah seems like a love story and with Bhansali at the helm, it can also be something to watch out for. But between Inshallah and Sooryavanshi, it’ll be the latter that wins hands down due to the amount of factors going in its favour.

Hence, the most practical solution would be that Inshallah and Sooryavanshi shouldn’t come on the same day. We don’t know what exactly transpired between the two parties but it seems, Sanjay Leela Bhansali once again reached out to Akshay Kumar and asked for one more favour. And Akshay, after consulting with the other producers, agreed to the plea of advancing the release and avoid the clash which wouldn’t harm his film but that of SLB. As it is, Sooryavanshi’s shoot is underway and it’s expected to finish in no time. Hence, it can comfortably prepone its release by 2 months and release in March-end. Though it releases on a non-holiday weekend, the collections are expected to be very huge. When a film carries solid buzz, it doesn’t need the support of holidays. This was seen during the release of Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. All three released on non-holidays and did historic business. Needless to say, Sooryavanshi is also expected to follow suit. With his preponement, fans truly are happy as they’ll get to see this action drama sooner!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!