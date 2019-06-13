Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan CONFIRMS Relation With Rumoured Boyfriend!

Bollywood’s one of the blockbuster Khans, Aamir Khan, grabs the limelight every single time he’s making a public appearance or when his movie is round the corner. But since quite a while, it is his daughter, Ira Khan, whose personal life is under the radar of netizens. Fans track down her Instagram every now and then to find something quirky, and this time it’s about her relation with alleged boyfriend, Mishaal Kripalini.

It all started when Ira held a Question – Answer segment on her Instagram story. When one of the users asked her, “Are You Dating Someone?”, she posted a cute picture with Mishaal and tagged him on it. Do y’all even need any further confirmation?

One other interesting snippet we found was her reply to one of the users when asked about her interest in Bollywood as, “I don’t want to act, I do want to make films. Haven’t yet decided Bollywood. I definitely want to do films but there are lots of things that I want to do in my life. I’m 21, haven’t decided anything yet”

The family is currently on a vacation in Dharamshala and is having a gala time!

Meanwhile, Ira, who recently got a belly bottom piercing and a tattoo, was all over the internet with pictures of the same. We’d definitely want to see her in the film industry, in front or behind the camera, that’s her call to make!

